In February Regina Spektor delighted fans with news of her next album.

Now Spektor has graced us with another track from Home, before and after, which arrives June 24th.

“Loveology” is a tune that has been around for several years but never appeared on any of her albums, which Spektor described this way:

“I wrote it and then played it once or twice live. Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

Give a listen to “Loveology”…

