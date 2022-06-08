Music News Tracks
June 08, 2022

In February Regina Spektor delighted fans with news of her next album.

Now Spektor has graced us with another track from Home, before and after, which arrives June 24th.

“Loveology” is a tune that has been around for several years but never appeared on any of her albums, which Spektor described this way:

“I wrote it and then played it once or twice live. Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

Give a listen to “Loveology”…

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.