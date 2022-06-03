Legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant has often covered his old band in various incarnations of his career, including his tours with Alison Krauss. But never the iconic “Rock and Roll” from Zeppelin’s fourth album– until now!

Plant and Krauss are currently on the road promoting their second collaborative effort, Raise the Roof, and at their stop in Canandaigua, New York, the duo broke out their new rendition of the tune.

Instead of thunderous drums and wailing guitars, a fiddle drove this rootsy version– and the audience was thrilled!

Check out this fan-shot video of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performing “Rock and Roll”…

