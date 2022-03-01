Robert Plant and Alison Krauss has released their first official video in nearly 14 years!

“Searching For My Love” is from the duo’s latest collaborative album, Raise the Roof, and was originally written and recorded by Bobby Moore and The Rhythm Aces in 1966.

Plant referred to the track as “another nugget of beautiful lost soul music which has been ricocheting between me and Alison for a long time.”

Watch the video dramatic video for “Searching For My Love”…

