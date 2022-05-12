We recently got to speak with legendary songwriter Rodney Crowell before his show this Sunday, May 15th at The Bomhard Theater at The Kentucky Center for Performing Arts. Rodney has had 15 no. 1 hits, a Grammy, and has been covered by such luminaries as Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Jimmy Buffett, and many more. His latest album is called Triage featuring deeply personal songs including one that came to him while experiencing what’s called “Transient Global Amnesia”. We talked about that song, an upcoming album with Jeff Tweedy (Wilco), and much more.