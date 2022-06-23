Legendary Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters will soon embark on a new tour called “This is Not a Drill”, so to promote the endeavor he made a stop at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a Floyd classic.

Touring and playing the Pink Floyd tunes he helped make famous may be nothing new, but Waters’ enthusiastic performance of what is no doubt the band’s most famous tune, showed a vibrant musician who can still add flourish and fire to those fan favorites– culminating in a standing ovation from the audience and absolute glee from Colbert!

Check out Roger Waters and band playing the iconic medley of “The Happiest Days of Our Lives,” “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2,” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3”– or as it’s come to be known, simply– “Another Brick in the Wall”…

