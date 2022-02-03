Aussie band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced the impending arrival of their third album!

Endless Rooms comes out May 6th via Sub Pop and was the result of the band members exchanging ideas online during Australia’s lockdowns. Between lockdowns, the band finally had the opportunity to record the album, which they self-produced along with Matt Duffy.

The band said in a statement:

“It’s almost an anti-concept album. The Endless Rooms of the title reflects our love of creating worlds in our songs. We treat each of them as a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities.”

RBCF said the first single, “The Way It Shatters”, “is about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness. If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.”

Enjoy their new video for “The Way It Shatters”…

