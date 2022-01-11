To mark the 60th– yes, 60th— anniversary of the legendary Rolling Stones, the band will be honored by Royal Mail with a set of 12 stamps!

The main set consists of eight stamps featuring the rock gods performing at various global venues throughout their long and storied career.

One of the eight stamps also prominently features the band’s late drummer, Charlie Watts (who passed away in August of 2021), performing on stage in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2017.

With this series, The Rolling Stones become only the fourth group to be honored by Royal Mail with a dedicated stamp issue – the first three being The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.

Need more Stones? How about some headphones?

The band has partnered with audio brand V-MODA to release three different limited-edition headphones: “Classic Licks”, “No Filter” and “Tattoo You”. You can check them out in this video!

