In the Studio
October 12, 2022

Ronnie Dunn on Finding the Musical Intersection of Merle Haggard & Mick Jagger

Ronnie Dunn sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about 100 Proof Neon, an album that finds the Brooks & Dunn co-founder looking back to the sounds and themes of his late 80s and early 90s classics. The country legend tells us about searching for the union of Merle Haggard-meets-Mick Jagger, the concepts of neon and whiskey that holds the songs together, and recording The Blade after Ashley Monroe had made a hit out of it. Dunn also discusses the collaborations on the LP, his publishing company, and his photography.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.

By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
