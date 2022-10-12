Ronnie Dunn on Finding the Musical Intersection of Merle Haggard & Mick Jagger

Ronnie Dunn sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about 100 Proof Neon, an album that finds the Brooks & Dunn co-founder looking back to the sounds and themes of his late 80s and early 90s classics. The country legend tells us about searching for the union of Merle Haggard-meets-Mick Jagger, the concepts of neon and whiskey that holds the songs together, and recording The Blade after Ashley Monroe had made a hit out of it. Dunn also discusses the collaborations on the LP, his publishing company, and his photography.

