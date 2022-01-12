Ronnie Spector, the legendary voice of the Ronettes and on classics such as “Be My Baby,” “Walking in the Rain,” and Eddie Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight,” has passed away at the age of 78. Her website has the following message:

Family Statement on the Passing of Ronnie Spector:

Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.

Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.

Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.

In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund.

A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future.

The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.