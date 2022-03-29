Breaking up and reuniting is not exactly a new concept for Roxy Music.

Ever since their initial demise in 1983 they’ve come together on a few occasions, such as their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

But now the band have thrilled fans by announcing a reunion tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary!

The Roxy Music reunion will feature most of the classic lineup: Singer Bryan Ferry, guitarist Phil Manzanera, multi-instrumentalist Andy Mackay, and drummer Paul Thompson. Original member Brian Eno will once again skip the opportunity to play with his old bandmates, as he has with every previous opportunity.

Frontman Ferry shared the news on social media:

Even better? The fabulous St. Vincent* will open several of the dates.

9/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

9/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

9/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

9/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

9/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

9/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.