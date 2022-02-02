Hip-Hop icon and co-founder of Run-DMC, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, joined us for Mental Health Day. He discussed his surprising and inspiring memoir, “Ten Ways Not To Commit Suicide,” detailing his battle with alcohol, depression and overcoming suicidal thoughts.

Listen to the full interview here:

Darryl will be the first keynote speaker at the 2022 Best of Leadership Summit on March 3rd. The Summit is hosted by Leadership Louisville Center. Details and tickets available at LeadershipLouisville.org.

The debut single that launched their career:

Darryl credits this song with saving his life: