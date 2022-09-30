Louisville band Runaway Souls have just debuted their new full length album called Karma Delivery and it’s chock full of rock’n’roll and feel good tunes. The album features David Thomas on vocals, Darren Barker and Brian Segal on guitars, Donnie Bott on bass, James Hewett on drums, Woody Woodmansee on keys, and background vocals by Ashley Vega & Toni Carroll. They’re having their album release show on October 7th at Gravely Brewing Company. About the album from the band:

This was written and recorded over almost two years from Summer 2020 to now. There is a constant theme of resilience throughout, as everyone in the band experienced loss in some way. These are songs influenced by everything happening at the time and how we responded to it. It is meant to be an album of hopeful, fun, rock and roll.

We can verify it is hopeful and fun and full of rock and roll. Hear for yourself below!