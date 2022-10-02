Sabrina Carpenter on Vulnerability, Nonsense, and Channeling Alanis, Dolly, & Ani

Sabrina Carpenter joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Emails I Can’t Send, an album that reflects the artist’s emotional trauma (and drama) of the last few years. The actress/musician discusses the journey to allowing herself to be more publicly vulnerable, the press and rumors behind “Because I Liked a Boy,” and channeling Alanis Morrissette, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Ani DiFranco, and Carole King on the tracks. Carpenter also tells us about how switching record labels might have allowed for more freedom, starting a production company during the pandemic, and working with a tiger in one of her latest videos.

Watch the interview above and then check out videos below.