Shelby County, KY. musician Chad Meers is back with a new single called “Vagabond Road” and has some great players with him on the new song. During the Spring of 2020 while on lockdown, he started reaching out to musicians around the country to play on his first full length album The Man I Am which came out in 2021. Many of them joined him again for the new song which you can hear below. From Chad about the new song:

“The song features some great musicians: Aaron Sterling (drums) and Sean Hurley (bass) both of John Mayer’s band. Billy Justineau (keys) who plays with Eric Church. Kristen Rogers (backing vocals) who sings with Anderson East and Hosier.

The song is about my wife and I buying our first home and the inner challenges we faced by giving up our “Vagabond” lifestyle. The last verse talks about sacrificial love in relationships and how it’s more rewarding to give and be the reason someone wants to stick around. To me, the song is about growing up and learning to be an adult and the importance of sacrifice in a relationship.”