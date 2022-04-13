Sam Fender on Therapy, Being Mentored by Paul Weller, & the Socially Conscious Rock of Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Seventeen Going Under, his award winning and chart-topping sophomore album. The British heartland rocker tells us about the record looking at his own coming-of-age, how therapy influenced his writing, Paul Weller being a mentor, and the Oasis and Stone Roses fans that don’t like his music. Fender then discusses the moments in his life that made him a more socially conscious person, comparing his record with The Killers’ Pressure Machine, and the b-sides and deluxe edition songs that add more context to his album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.