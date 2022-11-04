Santigold: “It really was a lifeline for me to make this record.”

Santigold gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Spirituals, an album that found a lot of influence in the big events of the past few years. The singer-songwriter tells us about how the record was a lifeline for her, the moments that speak of black women in survival mode, and how women are constantly being told they’re not of value. Santi also talks about the upcoming tour, as well as the tea she created to go along with the multi-sensory experience of the LP.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.