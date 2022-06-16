Nickel Creek siblings Sara and Sean Watkins also perform together as part of the bluegrass collective they call the Watkins Family Hour— and a new album is on the way!

Watkins Family Hour, Vol. II arrives August 19th and the duo are bringing along some impressive friends.

Lucius, Fiona Apple, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, and Dawes drummer Griffin Goldsmith are just of a few of the artists involved with the project.

Our first hint of what’s to come may be a surprise to some, as the brother and sister take on a Tune-Yards tune. Sara Watkins said of covering “Hypnotized”:

“While on tour for our previous record, we heard this Tune-Yards song on the radio and then proceeded to listen to it just about every day after that while driving to the next town. Their version is so beautifully intricate and wild. We knew it would be a challenge, but it became apparent we needed to learn the dang thing ourselves and record it.”

Give a listen to the Watkins Family Hour’s cover of “Hypnotized”…

