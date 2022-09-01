Sarah Drew on Apple TV+’s Amber Brown, Grey’s Anatomy, Daria, and Cruel Summer

Sarah Drew sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Apple TV+’s adaptation of Amber Brown, originally a series of realistic fiction books for children. Drew, who plays the mom character, discusses the themes of kindness and the show’s look at the many different ways to make a family and the complications of loving someone. The actress also talks about the show’s soundtrack (which includes Wilco and Tai Verdes) and her own love of musicals growing up. She also dives into her early work as Stacy Rowe in MTV’s Daria, her more recent role in Cruel Summer, and keeping the door open to her character, Dr. April Kepner, in Grey’s Anatomy.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.