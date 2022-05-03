Sasami on Guitar-Playing Caterpillars, Dancing Grunions, & Seals Named May Jascis

Sasami sits down with Kyle Meredith to tell us her adventures in making the album Squeeze. Those adventures include becoming one with Earthly elements, shrinking herself to fit inside of an acoustic guitar to eventually cover System of a Down’s Toxicity, and inhabiting a river and capturing guitar playing caterpillars. The indie rock artist also tells of dancing golden grunions, romantic relationships with seals named May Jascis, and being addicted to licking paint and tells us all of this from the comfort of the Sedona of energy fields.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.