Stacy Owen (9 am – 4 pm)

1 pm – Listen for a special in-studio performance with Built To Spill who play tonight at Headliners!

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (7 – 10 pm)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Mixtape (10 pm)