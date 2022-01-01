American Routes (6 – 8 am)

AR LIVE: LOUISIANA NEW YEAR’S PARTY WITH CAJUN & ZYDECO AND NEW ORLEANS PIANO & SONG

– SHEROES (8 – 9 am)

Carmel Holt welcomes Tori Amos who talks about her new release, Ocean to Ocean.

– 2021 MUSICIANS MEMORIAL SPECIAL (9 am – 11 am)

Host Paul Ingles bids a proper and fond farewell to some of the best-loved artists we lost this year. You’ll hear music from Nanci Griffith, Tom T. Hall, Chick Corea, Biz Markie and more.

– WINTERSONG w/Stacy Owen (11 am-12 pm)

Tune in for songs about the cold from Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Vampire Weekend and more!

– ROOTS N’ BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (12-3 pm)

Michael Young shares his Top 20 Americana Albums of 2021!

– SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2021 (3 – 4 pm)

2021 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2021.

– RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (4 – 7 pm)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)