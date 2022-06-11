American Routes (6 – 8 am)

SHADES OF THE BLUES

In search of blue skies and blue horizons, we explore the sonic hues of the blues in jazz, R & B, country, Cajun and pop. We’ll hear blues inflections in the music of Gene Vincent and George Jones, Nina Simone and Joni Mitchell. Then we crash a blues house party at the National Folk Festival for music and conversation with British rocker Albert Lee, Piedmont harmonica master Phil Wiggins, St. Louis guitarist Marquise Knox, and Cajun accordionist Steve Riley.

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix with Stacy Owen(9 – 4 pm)

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)