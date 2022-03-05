American Routes (6 – 8 am)

A MUSIC MAP OF NEW ORLEANS LIVES – WITH CREOLE JAZZ SINGER JOHN BOUTTÉ

It’s a sonic map of New Orleans music from the recording studios and nightclubs to jazz parades. Songs about life on Basin Street and Bourbon Street, to Rampart Street and the lady from la rue Dauphine in the voices of Trombone Shorty, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Ida Cox and Louis Prima. Then, a live session at Marigny Studios with Creole jazz and soul singer John Boutté who grew up in the Tremé neighborhood in a family of 10 kids, where singing was a household and street corner pastime.

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 4 pm)

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)