Performer and multi-talented musician Scott Anthony has been releasing a few singles lately on streaming services. His latest caught our attention as it also features the lovely and talented Brigid Kaelin in a duet called “A Little Bit”. Scott had returned to Louisville during the pandemic to do some recording with several Louisville musicians such as Maurice Hamilton (The Big Diggity), Danny Kiely (Bonnie Prince Billy), Paul Culligan (Days of The New), Chris Rodahaffer (Roadie), Joe Hanna, Steve Cooley (Hog Operation), and Brigid. When Scott wrote this song, his wife had just given birth to their first child at the start of lockdown. Despite the worries and woes that would follow for all of us at that time, Scott chose to write the most cheerful tune he could muster! Enjoy “A Little Bit” while you can!