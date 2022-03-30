Sex Pistols have announced a 20-track compilation album called The Original Recordings. The new collection looks back at some of the band’s biggest hits from 1976-78, during the onset of their success, and is being released as a companion album to Danny Boyle’s new Disney+ series on the Sex Pistols, simply titled Pistol.

The docuseries synopsis reads: “This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

The Original Recordings is set to be released on May 27, just days before Pistol is released (on the 31). The album is available to pre-order on CD, LP and cassette formats. View the mock-ups and track listing below.

1. Pretty Vacant

2. God Save The Queen

3. Bodies

4. No Feelings

5. I Wanna Be Me

6. Anarchy In The UK

7. Submission

8. No Fun

9. (I’m Not Your) Stepping Stone

10. Holidays In The Sun

11. New York

12. Problems

13. Lonely Boy

14. Silly Thing

15. Something Else

16. C’Mon Everybody

17. Satellite

18. Did You No Wrong

19. Substitute

20. My Way

