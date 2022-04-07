After sharing two recent singles we were hoping a new Sharon Van Etten album was in the works– and now we know that is indeed the case! SVE has announced her sixth album is coming soon.

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong will arrive May 6th via Jagjaguwar and according to the press release, “concerns itself with the questions we ask ourselves when we think the world — or at least, our world — might be ending.”

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong tracklist:

1 “Darkness Fades”

2 “Home To Me”

3 “Iʼll Try”

4 “Anything”

5 “Born”

6 “Headspace”

7 “Come Back”

8 “Darkish”

9 “Mistakes”

10 “Far Away”

Instead of a new single, Van Etten shared this trailer…

