What’s the Furthest Place From Here? is a “post-apocalyptic coming of age comic series” created by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss, and they’ve added two of our favorite voices to an accompanying 7″ release!

Sharon Van Etten will contribute her version of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt”, while her friend and current tour mate Julien Baker will cover “1979” by Smashing Pumpkins.

The description reads: “JULIEN BAKER breaks your heart and SHARON VAN ETTEN makes it hurt.”

Rosenberg said in a statement:

“Having Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten record songs is really beyond anything we could have hoped for. Tyler and I regularly listen to both of their work while making this book, so having them provide the actual soundtrack for the issue has been really surreal in the best possible way.”

Van Etten’s cover was previously recorded for a suicide prevention project, which you can check out here…

Both covers will be part of the deluxe edition of Issue 7, which will be released September 14th, and will only be available at comic stores.

