It’s Sharon Van Etten‘s first new music of 2022 and we are here for it!

Not only will Van Etten be hitting the road soon (sorry– it’s only the UK for the moment), she has shared a new tune she wrote a couple of years ago during a dark period in her life.

In a statement Van Etten said:

“For most of my adult life I have struggled with bouts of depression and anxiety and coping mechanisms, and I sometimes let those dark moments get the best of me. During this time I felt very dissociated. Not connected to my body and I felt out of control.”

As a result, Van Etten reached out to her friend Stella Cook, who runs Base Pilates in North Carolina, who sent her videos and spent a great deal of time giving encouragement via Zoom.

“I looked forward to them. I started feeling closer to her, and closer to myself, and it helped things seem hopeful. And I just wanted to share that with the world. Instead of the darkness. Instead of my fears. My message is to work through them. Even when it’s hard. Even when it hurts. Reach out. Reach out to that friend who helps you reach out towards yourself.”

Great advice and a fantastic song. Check out “Porta”…

Do you need someone to talk to? Here are several excellent resources:

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 502-589-4313

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420

