Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward— aka She & Him— will do their first non-Christmas-music tour in nine years to honor a musical giant.

The Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, will not only feature tunes by the legendary Beach Boys visionary, as well as songs from their own catalog.

Sadly, none of the dates are in the immediate area, but if you’re wanting to hit the road to check it out, here’s a list of dates:

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/14 – Salt Lake City @ TBD*

06/16 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

06/17 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

06/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

06/20 – Jacksonville, OR @ TBD*

06/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/23 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

06/24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD*

09/09 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

Deschanel and Ward are clearly fans and have collaborated with Wilson before, as you can see here…

Deschanel has even interviewed Wilson…

