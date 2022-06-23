Sheryl Crow on Shelved Albums, Recording with Mick Jagger, & Her New Documentary

Sheryl Crow catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Sheryl, the documentary based on her life and career. The multi-platinum songwriter tells us why it was finally time to tell her story, the shelved album that came before her debut that sounded too much like Sting, and wanting to re-produce 1996’s Love Is A Good Thing. Crow also talks in depth about 2002’s C’Mon C’mon, a bright album recorded during a very dark period and how the song “You’re An Original” is a bit of a bitter song about the pop scene of that era. She also discusses her later career that wasn’t represented in the film, the new songs on the soundtrack which includes The Rolling Stones, and her plans to do storyteller style solo shows next year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.