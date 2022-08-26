It’s been a long spell since the Bibelhauser Brothers have released new music as a duo but today that spell was broken with their brand new single “Remember Me”. Not only is there a new single but a full length album called Close Harmony in the works too! You may know Aaron Bibelhauser as he is an award winning bluegrass musician and WFPK host of Bluegrass Evolution which airs on Sundays from 6-9 pm. But did you know he has an identical twin named Adam? And they sound so great singing together since they’ve been doing that since…well… their whole lives! They have some great players on the new song including Michael Cleveland on mandolin, Jeff Guernsey on fiddle, Adam on vocals and bass, and Aaron on guitar, banjo, dobro, and of course, vocals. Adam says about playing with his brother Aaron:

“In the early years of singing with my brother, I believe we conjured a force from within that truly guided our journey to adulthood. Like the confluence of two streams our voices united, keeping us connected to one another beyond the bounds of our youth. It is my hope that we have created something here that lives up to the authenticity of early brother duets from days gone by, while solidifying the unique bond between us for the years that lie ahead.”

Check out their new single “Remember Me” below.