Silk Sonic, the soulful power duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, would naturally pick Valentine’s Day to drop a a cover of “Love’s Train”!

Originally recorded by the funk band Con Funk Shun in 1982, Silk Sonic’s version brings the horns and a hint of what’s to come when the duo kick off what they’re calling “the sexiest party of the year”, their three-month residency in Las Vegas that starts February 25th.

For now, enjoy their version of “Love’s Train”…

