Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier on Pop Punk’s New Era, Going Back to Their Roots, & 20 years of Their Debut LP

Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Harder Than It Looks, the 6th album from the Canadian band. The pop punk legend discusses going back to their roots, being a fan of country music and Taylor Swift’s Fearless, the thin line between genres, and the toxic nature of the online world. Bouvier also gives his thoughts on the new class of pop punk, especially Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, and Willow, how this new record coming on the 20th anniversary of their debut, their upcoming tour with Sum 41, and making a cameo in 2004’s Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen movie New York Minute.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.