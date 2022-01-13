Bill McClintock, the Master of Mashups, is back! (Remember his clever one of Metallica with Huey Lewis & The News?)

Now he has somehow found a way to intertwine Prince‘s “Let’s Go Crazy” with the Slayer anthem, “Black Magic”. The result is a hybrid group that McClintock has dubbed “Sprayer” with a combined tune he has titled, “Crazy Black Magic”.

It’s something you just have to see & hear for yourself. There’s even a little Van Halen and Led Zeppelin thrown in for good measure. Check out the genius mashup below. You’re welcome!

