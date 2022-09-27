Can it possibly be 25 years since Sleater-Kinney released their celebrated album, Dig Me Out?

To mark the occasion the band will release Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, which will feature artists like Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, St. Vincent, Wilco, Low, and more, putting their spin on tracks from the 1997 LP.

Sleater-Kinney shared in a press release:

“The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them. Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.”

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album arrives October 21st, with a portion of the proceeds from the album going to SMYRC, an LGBTQIA+ youth center based in Portland.

Our first hint of the release comes from Courtney Barnett, who takes on “Words and Guitar”…

