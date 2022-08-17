“Complex Female Characters” is a song from Sleater-Kinney‘s 2021 album Path of Wellness, but it’s now being given new life through a project spearheaded by fellow artist Courtney Barnett.

Barnett is releasing Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos this Friday, which is a collection of tunes being released to benefit reproductive rights.

Cover: Carson McNamara

In addition to Sleater-Kinney’s contribution of a live version of “Complex Female Characters,” the compilation also features offerings from Barnett herself, as well as Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Bedouine, and more.

The release is part of Barnett’s “Here and There” traveling festival, which is already underway. Those shows feature an inpressive roster of talent as well: Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Men I Trust, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, They Hate Change, Waxahatchee and Wet Leg.

All profits from this project will go towards the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates For Youth.

The compilation is exclusive to Bandcamp and will be on a cassette that is limited to just 1200 copies and will be available digitally for 3 months only.

To check out Sleater-Kinney‘s live version of “Complex Female Characters” or get more details, CLICK HERE.

**And don’t forget Courtney Barnett will be part of Bourbon & Beyond next month!**

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.