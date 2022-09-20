Billy Corgan‘s Smashing Pumpkins are back with what’s being called a sequel to their seminal albums Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machine of God.

Atum is a 33-song rock opera in three acts, with Act 1 arriving November 15th, Act 2 on January 31st, and Act 3 on April 21st. There will also be a special edition box set containing the original LP plus 10 additional bonus tracks coming out April 21st as well.

Corgan described the fierce new single “Beguiled” to NME:

“I do love the song; we’ve been practicing it in rehearsal ’cause we’re about to do a show in a couple of days. It rocks. It’s nice to hear it against all the other classic songs ’cause it holds up really well.”

Watch the dynamic new video for “Beguiled”…

