Soccer Mommy on Horror, Ghosts Stories, PJ Harvey, and The Smiths

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Sometimes, Forever. The singer-songwriter discusses having a sound that has one foot in the past and one in the present, referencing The Smiths in the way she wanted to record the record, and choosing to write more biographical than character-based. Allison also tells us about incorporating her love of horror into the music, especially on “Following Eyes” as a spooky ghost story, writing a song in the vein of PJ Harvey for The Turning soundtrack.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.