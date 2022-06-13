Soccer Mommy shared a new track titled “NewDemo,” the newest release from the upcoming album Sometimes, Forever. The new single follows the release of “Shotgun,” “Unholy Affliction,” and “Bones.”

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison said of the new song, “I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic. We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘NewDemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”

Sometimes, Forever was produced by Daniel Lopatin, and is set to be released on June 24. Listen to “NewDemo” below.

