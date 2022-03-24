So much good news from Soccer Mommy!

As you know 91.9 WFPK presents Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) next month at Headliners Music Hall— and now word of a new album has arrived.

Sometimes, Forever comes out June 24th and is Soccer Mommy’s follow up to 2020’s color theory.

Sometimes, Forever tracklist:

1 Bones

2 With U

3 Unholy Affliction

4 Shotgun

5 newdemo

6 Darkness Forever

7 Don’t Ask Me

8 Fire in the Driveway

9 Following Eyes

10 Feel It All The Time

11 Still

The first single is “Shotgun”, which she describes this way:

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love. I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Check out the new video for “Shotgun”…

