March 24, 2022

So much good news from Soccer Mommy!

As you know 91.9 WFPK presents Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) next month at Headliners Music Hall— and now word of a new album has arrived.

Sometimes, Forever comes out June 24th and is Soccer Mommy’s follow up to 2020’s color theory.

Sometimes, Forever tracklist:

1 Bones
2 With U
3 Unholy Affliction
4 Shotgun
5 newdemo
6 Darkness Forever
7 Don’t Ask Me
8 Fire in the Driveway
9 Following Eyes
10 Feel It All The Time
11 Still

The first single is “Shotgun”, which she describes this way:

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love. I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

Check out the new video for “Shotgun”…

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.