So much good news from Soccer Mommy!
As you know 91.9 WFPK presents Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) next month at Headliners Music Hall— and now word of a new album has arrived.
Sometimes, Forever comes out June 24th and is Soccer Mommy’s follow up to 2020’s color theory.
Sometimes, Forever tracklist:
1 Bones
2 With U
3 Unholy Affliction
4 Shotgun
5 newdemo
6 Darkness Forever
7 Don’t Ask Me
8 Fire in the Driveway
9 Following Eyes
10 Feel It All The Time
11 Still
The first single is “Shotgun”, which she describes this way:
“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love. I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”
Check out the new video for “Shotgun”…
