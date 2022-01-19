Sonic Youth will be sharing another collection of archived material, this one focusing on their post-2000 material.

In/Out/In will consist of five tracks: “Basement Contender” and “Machine” from The Eternal sessions, “Social Static” from the 2000 Chris Habib/Spencer Tunick short film of the same name, and “In & Out” and “Out & In,” which both were originally exclusively available on a Three Lobed Recordings box set of various artists from 2011 called Not the Spaces You Know, But Between Them.

SY’s Steve Shelley said of “In & Out” in a statement:

“Kim (Gordon) and I were waiting for our bandmates to arrive and our linechecks turned into a jam session turned into recording a basic track,” adding that it was “recorded surreptitiously by long-time SY engineer Aaron Mullan and tucked away for guitar overdubs later in 2010.”

You can listen to the end result below…

In/Out/In arrives March 18th.

