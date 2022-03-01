The Moonbirds are a new band from southern Indiana who recently released their debut EP Leroy’s Garage.

The band is made mostly of a group of co-workers who bonded over a love for playing music. Bassist Justin McKinley and guitarist Nathan Walker were the first to connect on the clock, before Nathan invited his longtime friend Austin Gaines to play lead guitar. The final pieces of the puzzle would once again be found in the workplace, when singer Brad McMahan, and later, drummer Luke Walker joined the band and finally formed The Moonbirds.

With the team fully formed, the guys meet regularly, with McMahan taking the lead on their collaborative songwriting process. In the early days of the band, McMahan and McKinley’s landlord Leroy would let the band rehearse in his garage. Their sessions led to a collection of songs that they took to Jake and Zak Denham, who recorded and mastered their aptly titled EP Leroy’s Garage.

Listen to the full EP below.