A new offering from The Louisville Ballet is a true Louisville collaboration called Program 4 which will be at The Kentucky Center of The Performing Arts’ Bomhard Theater on February 17, 18, and and a matinee on the 20th of 2022. The show will feature dance, spoken word, and live music by Carly Johnson and her band. The dancers from The Louisville Ballet will accompany Carly on her original song “Burn Your Fears”. Other performers include spoken word artists Hannah Drake, Isiah Fish, and Lance G. Newman II. Choreography will be provided by Robert Barry Fleming, Actors Theatre of Louisville’s Executive Artistic Director; Adam Hougland, Louisville Ballet Resident Choreographer; Brandon Ragland, Louisville Ballet Company Artist; and Anne Jung, 2021/2022 Dysart Award inaugural winner and Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company Artist. Check out Carly’s song “Burn Your Fears” from her self-titled album from 2020 below. For more information regarding Program 4 click here.