Texas rockers Spoon have shared another track from their forthcoming album!

Lucifer on the Sofa comes out February 11th and its debut single “The Hardest Cut” has become one of our favorites.

Frontman Britt Daniel says “Wild” is “a song I started with my buddy, Jack, years ago. We came up with some music, mostly he came up with some music. And, I tried to do my part and sing as we went, but the vocals didn’t come together that day, I was just, I just had this great bit of music and there it sat for years, until I got inspired one day in 2020 and pulled it together on my couch. Finally came up with a good melody and some good words. And it’s a song about living a regimented life, but still hearing the call of a more beautiful world, a wilder world.”

In an interview with WFPK’s John Timmons last October, Daniel referred to Lucifer on the Sofa as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

Check out the video for “Wild”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.