Spoon’s Britt Daniel: “We wanted to make a record that felt good blasting out your radio”

Spoon’s Britt Daniel catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s tenth studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The lead singer took us into the band’s decision to make an all out rock record, the use of Mr. Jones as a character in music history, and the importance of radio to him as a child. Daniel goes on to talk about Lucifer representing a version of himself, their plans to release more songs from this session, and his appreciation for the band’s 1997 release, Soft Effects.

