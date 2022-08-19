One of the many acts we’re excited to see at next month’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival is St. Paul and the Broken Bones, who are renowned for their live shows.

But until then, how about a different sort of live performance from Paul Janeway and company?

The Birmingham-born group recently recorded a live version of David Bowie‘s “Moonage Daydream” with Rolling Stone, with Janeway explaining:

“Alabama has a lot of space history, so anything to do with that informs a lot of what we do artistically. I think it’s honestly kind of the idea of wanting to escape at times. I’m always attracted to the weirdo, artsy, the space element: everything about Bowie speaks to me.”

Watch St. Paul and the Broken Bones perform “Moonage Daydream”…

St. Paul and the Broken Bones play Day 2 of Bourbon & Beyond on Friday, September 16th.

