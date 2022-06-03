St. Vincent shared a cover of the 1980 disco song “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. The track is included in Jack Antonoff‘s new soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru. It’s a collection of covers by current artists of songs of the 60’s and 70’s. Tame Impala‘s cover of Diana Ross’ “Turn Up The Sunshine” has already been released. The collection will also include Phoebe Bridgers covering the Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” Brittany Howard’s cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star,” Antonoff’s band Bleachers covering John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!,” and many more.

Listen to St. Vincent‘s cover of Lipps Inc.‘s “Funkytown” below.

