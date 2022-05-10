State Champs’ Derek Discanio on Big Statements, B-Sides, & Covering Blink 182

State Champs’ Derek Discanio sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Kings of The New Age, the band’s fourth LP, to which they say finds them making their biggest statement yet. The lead singer discusses how the band is the middle child of the pop punk scene, the pros and cons of b-sides, and how the album’s narrator is on a bad path but headed in the right direction. Discanio also talk about the band’s cover of Matchbox Twenty’s Real World, how they’re not happy with their cover of Shawn Mendes’s Stitches being their most streamed song, and plans to cover an early Blink 182 song in the near future.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.