May 10, 2022

LunaverSol, “Luna” for short, hails from Williamsburg, KY. originally but went to high school in Louisville and recently moved back here in January of 2022.  She recently released a beautiful new song called “2:22” which refers to a good time of night for stargazing and solitude. We asked her about the song and a little about herself. From Luna:

This song is about the feeling of fulfillment and joy we receive in one’s own presence & solitude with the awareness that we are so connected to, vessel, and are filled with the omnipresent Divine.
As the producer (Roman Lane) and I were creating the beat, the bright lo-fi sounds in the beginning of the song reminded me and gave me visualizations of myself on the roof at night; similar to how you see the cover art drawn. (Except for the bed, sometimes I will lay a pallet or foam mattress out on the roof but I’ve not brought a whole bed+frame..yet? Not a bad idea lol.) Before I rest for the night I’ll spend some time under the Sky & with the Moon. During the song’s composition, I was able to spend a lot of time in solitude but never felt alone; I felt at peace. For those who didn’t know me very well it raised the question, “you don’t get lonely?” The song 2:22 became somewhat of a response to those kinds of questions. I can be a social person and enjoy creating with others, networking, progressing and just spending good time from time to time but, I really appreciate being able to be alone (or spend time with loved ones) with this planet, Creator & Creation. Also, I’m aligned with a mission and that requires a certain amount of focus that I have prayed for, now that I have that focus, I have to take care of it. This song simply touches on why I spend time in sweet solitude and why it’s enjoyable and valuable for me.

By Laura Shine @laurashine3
