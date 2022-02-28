Stereophonics just shared a new song called “Right Place Right Time”, the final peek at their upcoming album Oochya!. The new track follows the previously released singles “Hanging On Your Hinges”, “Do Ya Feel My Love?” and “Forever”.

“I’ve never mentioned three girlfriends in one song before!” frontman Kelly Jones told NME. “It’s quite strange actually, but it’s about serendipity and destiny. That kind of song could go on forever if you named everybody in your life you’ve ever had an encounter with.”

Oochya! arrives this Friday, March 4. Watch the visualizer for “Right Place Right Time” below.

